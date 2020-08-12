Celeste Banks Chandler Brown was born on Sept. 8, 1942, in Caswell County to Fulton Lee Chandler and Helen B. Tucker, and grew up in the Danville, Va., area. Celeste was baptized and joined Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence.
She graduated from Caswell County Training School, received a bachelor of science in chemistry from Livingstone College in Salisbury in 1966, and master of education and administration in secondary education from North Carolina Central University.
Her long career in education included teaching and leadership roles in Vance County and service as site director of the NASA Science, Engineering, Math and Aerospace Academy in Warrenton.
She was active in Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., serving in numerous capacities with the Alpha Zeta Chapter in Baltimore, Md., and Phi Zeta Chapter in Henderson.
Celeste was a member of a number of educational associations, and received a number of awards. In addition, she participated in the National Democratic Black Caucus.
She was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, serving in a number of capacities.
She married the Rev. Dr. Arthur A. Brown on Dec. 30, 1967.
Celeste was predeceased by one son, Arthur T. Brown Sr.; and five siblings, Joe Chandler, Henry Chandler, Fulton Chandler Jr., Robert Chandler and Dexter Chandler.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rev. Dr. Arthur A. Brown; daughters, Alison B. Floyd (Steve), Greensboro, Carla D. Hargrove (Theodore), Las Vegas, Nev., and son, Patrick C. Brown (Aleah), Springfield, Va.; five siblings, Joyce Blount (Bill), Mademoiselle Chandler, Mable Fitzgerald (Sidney), Naomi Hamlett (Leroy) and Willie Wharton (Lewis); 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a number of other relatives; and two lifelong devoted friends, Jaqueline Tolbert and Mary-Ann Markham.
Viewing will be Friday, Aug. 14, from noon-5 p.m. at Mary Davis-Royster Funeral Services, in Henderson. Mask required upon entry. The funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at Vance County High School Stadium, 925 Garrett Road, Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.