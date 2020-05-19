Deacon Robert Otis Foster, 77, departed from this earthly life on Thursday, May 14. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, at Mitchell Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.
Mr. Foster, son of the late Roy Foster, Sr. and Rosa Lee Cheek Foster, was born on May 23, 1942, in Franklin County.
He joined Mitchell Baptist Church at an early age and remained a faithful member until his health declined. Mr. Foster served on several ministries, including the Usher Board, Laymen’s League, Male Choir, Adult Choir and the Kitchen Committee, and as a trustee, deacon and custodian.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his devoted wife of 56 years, Margaret Jones Foster of the home; two daughters, Dr. Margaret Brake (Sean) and Anita Hawkins (Christopher); two sons, Robert Scott Foster and Terrence Foster (Latonia); nine grandchildren, Angel, Traquan, Sean, Rokianda, Travaille, Jarrett, Kaziyia, Zaniyah and Cortasia; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, McDonald Milon (Lucy); three sisters in-law, Ann Foster, Bettie Williams and Charity Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Service, Inc. of Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.