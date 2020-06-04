Billy L. Neal, 91, of Orange Park, Fla., passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, after battling a lengthy illness. As requested by Mr. Neal, there will be no services. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Neal retired from CSX after 34 years of service starting in 1951 and retiring 1985. He was born in Warren County on Jan. 30, 1929, to the late Thomas Mason Neal and the late Beulah Vaughan Neal. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, Fla.
Mr. Neal is survived by his wife, Ida Elizabeth Neal; daughter, Judy Garland Metzger, and husband, Donnie B. Metzger; son, Billy L. Neal Jr.; and grandson, Donnie B. Metzger, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32257.
Arrangements are by Broadus-Raines Funeral Home of Green Cove Springs, Fla.
