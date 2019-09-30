Jane Elizabeth King Fleming, 80, of Arcola, died on Friday, Sept. 27, at Brekenridge Assisted Living in Rocky Mount. The Rev. Doug Geeting will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Arcola with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Fleming was born the daughter of the late Harvey Beck and Mary Edwards “Janie” King. Jane Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hunter Fleming.
She was a loving homemaker and merchant at Fleming’s Grocery in Arcola, and was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Fleming is survived by her daughter, Brigitte Fleming Langston and husband Joe; and her grandchildren, Joseph Beck Langston and wife Beth, Braden Fleming Langston and wife Rebecca, and their daughter, Madelyn Sue Langston.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Clinton Capps, NC 43, Warrenton, NC 27589, or to Nash UNC Hospice, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
