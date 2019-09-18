Mary Echols Clark, 79, a Littleton area resident for 63 years, passed away at her home on Sunday, Sept. 15, surrounded by her loving family. Lay Pastor Wallace Spragins and the Rev. Dr. Ronn McCracken will lead a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Littleton Presbyterian Church, 201 Mosby Avenue, Littleton.
Mary was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Rev. Joseph Todd and Katherine Alford Echols. Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Thomas (Tommy) Clark, who was devoted to her since seeing her in the halls of Littleton High School in 1956. As Mary fought hard in her battle against cancer for the past year, Tommy was a tireless and faithful caregiver, providing love and comfort to the very end of her life.
Mary and Tommy built a wonderful home and life in Warren County for themselves and their family, leaving a legacy of love, friendship and service to her community. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Jimmy and Kathy Clark of Roanoke Rapids, Janice and Buz Moseley of Roanoke Rapids and John and Wanda Clark of Littleton. She was a loving and doting grandmother to six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Perry and Ruth McNinch; and two brothers, Charles Echols and John Echols. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Joseph T. Echols, Jr.
Mary was a faithful member of Littleton Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, serving in many capacities to further the mission of the church. She was a generous participant and supporter in her children’s lives in their school, community and many other activities. Mary and Tommy worked together every day for more than 35 years, running a successful business in Littleton before retiring to enjoy their golden years together. They were avid antique collectors, always attending together as many auctions and yard sales as they could fit in a weekend. They were devoted to each other, always enjoying everything that they did together.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7-9 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home, 109 Johnston St., Littleton.
The family wishes that memorial contributions be made in Mary’s honor, in lieu of flowers, to the Littleton Presbyterian Church Building Fund, PO Box 1004, Littleton, NC 27850.
The family also would like to convey sincere thanks to the Community Home Care & Hospice of Henderson, who assisted in making Mary’s final days more comfortable and peaceful.
_______
John 16:22 “Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.