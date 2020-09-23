Helen Mae Davis, 80, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A graveside service was conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at First Baptist Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Norlina.
Helen was born in Norlina to the late Margaret and Robert Johnson, Sr. on June 24, 1940. She was the oldest of five children. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Helen was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Boston, Mass., where she served on the pastor’s support team.
She joined the Elks in 1983 and was a member of Tri-Valley Temple No. 1215 and Daughter Ruler. Helen received her Past Daughter Ruler honors and joined Nora F. Taylor Council No. 11. Helen joined the Antlered Guard Department and served on many committees. She held the rank of Lieutenant General. She retired after eight years as Massachusetts Brigade Commander. Helen was a member of the Connecticut Brigade. In her spare time, she volunteered for the Department of Children and Family Services.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by one daughter, Maxine Davis; and one granddaughter, Tinika Coshana Jones.
Those left to celebrate her life are her children, Joyce Jones (Thentress “Billy”) of Goldsboro, Patricia Davis of Norlina, Evelyn Davis of Stoughton, Mass., and Edward Davis, Jr. (Carla) of Boston, Mass.; her siblings, Robert Johnson, Jr. of Henderson, Queen Hodges of Dorchester, Mass., Kenneth Johnson (Elanor) of Dorchester, Mass., Mildred Wiggins (Roger) of Greensboro; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
