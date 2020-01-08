Leonard L. Paynter, 95, of Wise, died on Monday, Jan. 6, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. The Rev. Ricky Lamm of Wise Baptist Church will conduct graveside services at Wise Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday). A meeting of friends and family at the church fellowship hall will follow the service.
Leonard was born in Warren County to the late Maynard and Florence Paynter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Stegall Paynter.
Leonard was an active member of Wise Baptist Church. He operated a successful farm and country store/gas station, worked for Seaboard Coastline Railroad, and designed and constructed more residential projects than his family can count. He also worked as a master carpenter’s foreman on a major addition and renovation to the Duke University Library.
Leonard is survived by his three daughters, Janet Jenkins (Jeff), Kay Gustkey (Frank) and Carolyn Wagner (Tommy); and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Leon and Donald; three grandsons, Tony Smith, Garth Paynter and Derek Paynter; one sister, Catherine Parham; and five brothers, John Thomas “J.T.”, Calvin, Dick “A.W.”, Luther and Walter Clayton.
Serving as his pallbearers will be Frank Gustkey, Jr., Todd Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Austin Jenkins and Rudy Gustkey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Wise Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
