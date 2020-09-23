George Somerville of Yardley, Pa., formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 4. Funeral services were conducted Friday, Sept. 4, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Manson.
