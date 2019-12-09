Robert Edward “Bobby” Fleming, 89, of Henderson, died Friday, Dec. 6, at Maria Parham Health. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Shocco United Methodist Church by the Rev. Margaret Sanford and the Rev. Amanda Dixson, with burial in the church cemetery.
Bobby was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Warren County, the son of the late Charles Joseph Fleming, Sr. and Lalla White Fleming.
He graduated from John Graham High School in 1947 and attended Duke University. Bobby served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In March 1953, he married Rosa Elizabeth Bugg. For the next 40 years, he was a tobacco farmer and warehouseman.
An lifetime member of Shocco United Methodist Church, Bobby taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and held many church offices, including chairman of the board. He will be remembered for his love of basketball, which he shared with the community. He spent Sunday afternoons playing basketball on an asphalt court across the road from his home or one in the warehouse. For over 15 years, he coached the Warren Academy JV girls’ basketball team and girls’ softball team. He was a charter member of the Iron Dukes and passionate Blue Devils fan, rarely missing a home basketball game or ACC Championship.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosa Bugg Fleming of the home; two daughters, Kay F. Thompson (Ricky) of Tarboro and Justyn F. Phelps (Andy) of Henderson; seven grandchildren, Major Fleming Thompson (Brooke), Alison T. Blodgett (Matthew), Elizabeth Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Rachel Sparks (Chris), Carly Phelps and Noah Phelps; and three great-grandchildren, Haylee Sparks, Zane Sparks, and Luke Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Major Fleming Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Matthew Blodgett, Noah Phelps, Christopher Sparks, Sidney Fleming, Jr., Phillip Fleming and Charles Ayscue.
Memorials may be made to the Shocco United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Sid Fleming, Jr., 200 Annie Lee Rd., Henderson, NC 27537.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.