Thomas Julius “Koon” George, 77, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 26. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Monday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. in the Roanoke Chapel Christian Church Cemetery in Boydton, Va., by the Rev. Curtis McCrae, pastor.
Mr. George, son of the late Edward Lee Howard and Anna George Howard, was born in Mecklenburg County, Va., on July 4, 1943.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by beloved son, Thomas Julius George Jr.; and two sons-in-law, John Gager and Derrick Jefferson.
Thomas was baptized at an early age and was a lifelong member of Roanoke United Christian Church, which later became Roanoke Chapel Christian Church.
Thomas was educated in Warren County public schools. He held multiple jobs, including work as a painter, HVAC boiler cleaner, a bus driver and a truck driver, from which he retired at the age of 62.
In 1970, while in New York, “Koon” met Gaylaverne “Gail” Carpenter, who became his loving wife.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife of 50 years, Gaylaverne George of the home; two sons, James Ragin (Beverly) of Concord and Otis Ragin of the home; four daughters, Phyllis Gager of Harlem, N.Y., Georgetta Lafayette (Joseph) of Waldorf, Md., Wednesday Boutte of Warrenton and Eon George Jefferson of Virginia Beach, Va.; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five brothers, Eddie Howard of Wise, David Howard of Riverdale, Md., Daniel Howard (Jennie) of Kinston, Malvin Howard (Mary) of Gaithersburg, Md., and Alvin Howard (Helen) of Hyattsville; five sisters, Hazel Falcon (John) of Norlina, Adlean Davis (Thomas) of Wise, Carolyn Green (Richard) of Warrenton, Evert Russell of Macon and Eleanor Bullock of Wise; one uncle: Clarence Howard of Philadelphia, Pa.; one great-great-aunt, Margaret Tubbs of Franklin, Va.; seven special friends, Norvell Hendricks, Duck Esquire, Clyde Hendricks, Andre Hendricks, Dale Wilkerson, John Goode and Dave Evans; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
