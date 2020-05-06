Loving aunt, Hazel Pinnell Perry, of Afton, went to our Lord Wednesday, April 29. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by her husband, Julian A. Perry; her parents, Robert E.

Pinnell and Estelle Stainback Pinnell; and her sister, Lucille P. Morris, and brother-in-law, Harvey H. Morris, Sr.

Hazel is well loved by her nephews, Harvey Morris, Jr. (Nikki) and Robbie (Sue); niece, Trish Morris; and many great-nephews and great-nieces. She has been well taken care of with the utmost devotion, love and skill by Betty Harmon and Bobby Daniel.

Hazel worked many years as an administration assistant with a local Henderson surgeon before retiring. She was a kind, loving, quiet individual, but always found something to do for others. There was not an animal she did not like. She loved flowers and her yard. Hazel also was a faithful member of her church. She always expressed great joy with visits from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Providence United Methodist Church, Afton; your favorite animal rescue association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.