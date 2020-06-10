Mrs. Sadie Mae Lynch Boyd, 65, of Ridgeway, departed this life on Sunday, June 9, at her residence. Graveside services will be Thursday, June 11, at noon in the Lynch Family Cemetery in Hollister.
Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her mother, Pattie Lou Lynch; her father, Ralph Wilson; sister, Minnie Pearl Silver; husband, Carl Boyd; and mother in law, Rosa Alston Boyd.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Carl Boyd, Jr. of Manson; one daughter, Tasha Boyd of the home; two grandchildren, Kevasha Boyd and Sasha Boyd of the home; her special pet, Sparkles; one brother, Louis Lynch of Oklahoma City, Okla.; very special cousins; godsister, Mamie Richardson, and godbrother, Dan Lynch; one brother-in-law, Earl Boyd of Manson; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Boyd James of Ridgeway, Cora Vass Boyd of Manson and Maggie Boyd of Princeville; six nephews; four nieces; a devoted friend, Faye Goode; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
The viewing for Sadie will be held today (Wednesday) from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
