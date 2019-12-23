Clara Maxine Alston, 76, departed her life on Thursday, Dec. 12, at her home. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Greenwood Baptist Church by Bishop Reginald Davis of Refuge Temple, Burlington, and the Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence eulogist. Burial was in the Edwards Grove Cemetery.
Maxine was born to the late Joseph Solomon Davis and Lellar Vee Jones Davis on July 26, 1943, in Warren County. She graduated from John R. Hawkins High School and married Roy Alston. Maxine was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, serving as an usher, choir member, trustee and missionary member. She later joined Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Praise and Worship team, choir, and as a deaconess.
Maxine worked at Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill, Md., Americal Corporation and John Bill of Henderson, and Sun Terrace in Louisburg, at New Beginnings Daycare and as a substitute teacher for Warren County Schools.
Maxine was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby, James, and Ethel. She is survived by her husband, Roy Alston Sr.; her children, Gloria Alston of Warrenton, Roy Alston, Jr. (Angela) of Manson; grandchildren, Dion Malloy of Raleigh, Antwan Alston of Durham, Jasmine Alston (Greg) of Wake Forest, Justice Epps of Greensboro and Marcus Alston of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Anaya Alston and Zola Davis; siblings, Marion Hayes of Newport News, Va., Eutrilla Feaster of Camden, N.J., Hattie Allen of Harlem, N.Y., and Joseph Davis of Yonkers, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Eva Brown (Dwight) of Warrenton, Romelia Alston, Lousie Alston and Gladys Alston of Richmond, Va., Barbara Alston of Warrenton and Annie Alston of Mitchellville, Md.; brother-in-law, Louis Alston (Barbara) of Washington, D.C.; goddaughter, LaKeshia Harrison (Fernando) of Henderson; special nephew, Ronald Williams (Cecila) of Alexandria
Va.; honorary grandchild, Carl Davis Jr.; special friends, Maddie Davis, Dorothy Cooper, Frances Davis, Shirley Davis and Shirley Brown; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralservicesinc.com.
