Margaret Louise “Sweetie Pie” Jordan Pettaway Alston, 72, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh after battling health issues. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Deacon Ballard Jordan, officiating, and the Rev. King Perry, eulogist. Burial was in Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Ms. Alston, daughter of Richard and Mary Perry Jordan, was born March 6, 1948, in Warren County. She joined Snow Hill Baptist Church and, later, transferred membership to Fork Chapel Baptist Church.
Margaret married Henry Pettaway, Sr., and after his passing, married Percy Alston.
Margaret attended Warren County Schools and graduated from John R. Hawkins before attending St. Augustine College in Raleigh. She worked with the Warren County school system as a teacher’s assistant at Mariam Boyd Elementary School for a number of years before working at the Warren County ABC Store.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her first husband and her sister, Carolyn Jordan Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and attentive husband, Percy Alston of the home; children, Valerie Jordan of Raleigh, Yolanda Pettaway, Diquashia Alston and Seth Alston, all of Warrenton, Amanda Pettaway, Ulysess Alston, Keisha Alston, Rashee Alston, Cliff Alston, Duane Alston, Carlos White and Jonathan Braxton; her brothers, Richard Jordan (Beverly) and Ballard Jordan (Debra), both of Norristown, Pa., and Destry Jordan of Raleigh; and her sister, Jennifer Pierce (Chris); special grandchild she raised as her own, Marquita Jordan of Raleigh; grandchildren, Joshua, Symone and Kameron Pettaway of Warrenton and Bryson Jordan of Raleigh; 18 additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Louis Smith of Falls Church, Va., and Anthony Alston of Warrenton; nieces and nephews, cousins and friends; and a special father figure, Johnnie Jones of Warrenton.
Margaret’s nephews served as pallbearers, and church members were floral bearers.
