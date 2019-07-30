Mr. Rafael Olivero, 101, of Warren County, departed this life on Saturday, July 27, at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton and at warrenrecord.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robinson Ferry announces new chef
- Talley family confronts past, looks forward to future
- Warren Plains brush fire burns 20 acres
- Warren County DSS seeks foster parents
- Warrenton Rotary members provide ‘service above self’
- Shooting victim released from hospital
- Slave cemetery at issue in Manson solar farm project
- 3 dead in stabbing, shooting
- James Earl Campbell, Sr.
- Summer Theater Camp presents ‘The Lion King, Jr.’
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.