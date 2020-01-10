Loretta Alston Jan 10, 2020 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Loretta Alston, 51, of Warren County, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. Funeral services are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal teens to represent state at national 4-H eventsCounty observes 155th celebration of Emancipation ProclamationPreston appointed county tax administratorNorlina to move to FirstNet for first respondersAsheboro man arrested in connection with Warren County murderLeonard L. PaynterJohn Graham gym hours extended through MarchNorma Pittard KnightYear in Review Part 2: Looking back at the people, events that shaped 2019Nikki Nicole Rice ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition The Warren Record The Warren Record Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 11 Stew Sale Sat, Jan 11, 2020 Jan 13 Book Club Meeting Mon, Jan 13, 2020 Jan 13 *Warrenton Town Board Meeting Mon, Jan 13, 2020 Jan 14 Demonstration Day for No-till Drill Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 Warren County Aging Advisory Council Meeting Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 Warren County Board of Education Monthly Meeting Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 Cardinal Innovations/Five County Community Operations Center's Consumer and Family Advisory Committee Meeting Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 15 NC Dept. of Motor Vehicles Mobile Unit Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Warren County Arts Council Meeting Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 16 Warren Golden Steppers Dance Team Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Top Jobs EMPLOYMENT Jan 8, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
