William Weldon “Bill” Solomon, 84, proud deacon of Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown, N.J., retiree of the U.S. Postal Service and native of Littleton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13. Services will be at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2241 N.C. Hwy. 43, Warrenton, in the Arcola community, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Solomon was active with the County of Morris Advisory Council of Aging, Disability & Veterans in New Jersey and was a devoted husband and father.
Predeceased by his son, Daryl Solomon, he is survived by his wife, Elnora Solomon; his daughter, Vanetta Solomon; his sister, Addie Edwards; and a host of nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rowe Funeral Home of Morristown, N.J., and Robinson Funeral Home of Littleton.
