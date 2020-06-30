Alice Russell Palmer Fleming, 87, of Henderson, died Sunday, June 28, at her home in Warren County.
Born in Warren County, she was the daughter of the late James Russell Palmer and Mary Robinson Palmer. She was the widow of Willis A. Fleming.
Mrs. Fleming was a homemaker and was a lifetime member of Shocco United Methodist Church, where she was active in the UMW. She was the librarian for many years at Warren Academy. She operated Fleming Grocery with Willis until they retired in 1996.
Alice Russell so enjoyed the outdoors, growing her vegetable garden and caring for her flowers and shrubs. Her love for her family was unending. Some of her greatest joy was the time her grandchildren could spend with her in her home and on the farm cooking, gardening, playing and learning from her.
A memorial service will be announced by the family through social media.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelly F. Mosley (Kenneth V.) and Kyle F. Burwell (Scott); two sisters, Panthea P. Nabors and Danylu P. Hundley; five grandchildren, Renee Mosley, Laura Mosley, Jacob Mosley, Tori B. Satterwhite and Lindsey Burwell; two great-grandchildren, Aimsley Satterwhite and Gracelyn Satterwhite; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lorene Fleming; two sisters, Mary Howard P. Jenkins and Catherine P. Maxey; and one brother, Lewis Palmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shocco United Methodist Church “Cemetery Fund,” c/o Sid Fleming, 200 Annie Lee Road, Henderson, NC 27537.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home of Henderson. Online condolences may be made at sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.