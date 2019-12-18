Robert Junious Richardson Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Junious Richardson, 77, of the Warrenton area, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Robinson Funeral Home of Littleto. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDuncan joins county staffNorlina girl spreads Christmas cheer by helping othersA lesson in how government worksFood pantry issues plea for donationsBeware the car wrap scamLibrary to celebrate with 'Merry Grinchmas'Tags still left on DSS Angel TreeChristmas festivities to usher in holiday seasonAnimal Ark gears up for holidaysBoard members sworn in ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition The Warren Record The Warren Record Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Dec 18 Warren County Arts Council Meeting Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 19 Warren Golden Steppers Dance Team Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Third Annual Luncheon for the Animals Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Christmas Candlelight Service Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 20 Warren County Support Group for the Blind and Visually Impaired Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 21 Lakeland Singers Christmas Concert Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 23 Warrenton Historic District Commission Meeting Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Top Jobs EMPLOYMENT 7 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView
