Michael Dennis Riggan, 62, of Clarksville, Va., was called home on Monday, Dec. 2, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. The Rev. Sam Brewer and the Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel in Warrenton with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Macon.
Mr. Riggan was born the son of the late Donald Burse and Margaret Mitterer Riggan.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hilliard Riggan; his son, Christopher Warren Pegram and wife, Amanda; his brothers, James Donald “Jimmy” Riggan and wife, Barbara, John E. Riggan and wife, Angel, and Charles Riggan and wife, Glenda; his sister, Teresa Riggan Jaynes; and his granddaughters, Angela Renee Pegram and Davis McKinlee Pegram.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the House of Faith-Tungsten Baptist Church, 4944 Tungsten Mine Road, Henderson, NC 27536.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
