Clara Brauer Deyton, 89, of Fuquay-Varina, died peacefully on July 3. The Rev. Steve Gordon conducted a graveside service at 11 a.m. on July 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ridgeway. A memorial service will be held later.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Ernest Brauer and Mary Bender Brauer; and her loving husband of 62 years, John Wesley Deyton, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, John W. Deyton III and wife, Jennifer, of Little Switzerland, and Dave Deyton and wife, Kim, of Fuquay-Varina; brother, Julius P. Brauer and wife, Diane, of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Heather, Jonathan, and Wesley; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Zander, Lydia, and Isabel.
Clara was born March 6, 1931, in Ridgeway. She graduated from Norlina High School in 1948 as valedictorian, attended UNC-Greensboro Women’s College and earned a BS degree from Medical College of Virginia in 1953.
She worked at N.C. Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, where she met John, and they married in 1955. Clara worked as an instructor at the UNC School of Nursing while John completed medical school. Afterward, she became a dedicated military wife throughout all his military assignments.
Clara and John were founding members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, where she served on the altar committee. She was active with the Officers Wives club during John’s military career and volunteered many years at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Clara will be remembered for her love of her Savior, Jesus Christ, her devotion and love for her family, and her genteel attributes. Clara and John enjoyed traveling and vacationing at Alpine Village in Burnsville.
The family thanks their Piney Grove Baptist Church family and Clara’s “Hallelulah” Sunday school class, the Windsor Point family and Clara’s private caregiver, Angel McCloud for their love and support.
Donations may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604 (https://secure.foodbankcenc.org).
Condolences may be made at thomasfuneral.com.
