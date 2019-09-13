Mrs. M. “Mert” Rae Wilson, 86, of South Hill, Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the chapel of Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home, 1260 N. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, Va., with burial to follow in Crestview Memorial Park in La Crosse, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Thomas Wilson; son, Curtis Glenn Wilson; and her brother, Earl Vandergrift. She is survived by her daughter, Rayna Wilson Adams of South Hill, Va.; her son, William Andrew Wilson of Blacksburg, S.C.; her grandchildren, Brooke Adams Roberts and her husband, Keith Lee Roberts, and Courtney Adams Fussell and her husband, Michael Taylor Fussell, Jr.; her great-grandson, Colton Luke Fussell; and her four sisters, Mildred Peak of Ohio, Ruth Shannon-Wright, Willa Phillips and Valerie Hunt, all of Tennessee.
Mrs. Wilson was a pastor’s wife for 54 years and member of the Christian Fellowship Association. She enjoyed water skiing, white water rafting, roller coaster riding, knitting, crocheting, crafts and gardening.
