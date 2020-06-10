Fleming Bobbitt Rodwell, 61, of Warrenton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, while on a transport trip in Michigan. The Rev. Willie Silver will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Hunter Hill Family Cemetery at the home.
Mr. Rodwell was born in Warrenton to the late William Bryan and Nancy Bobbitt Rodwell. Fleming was also recently preceded in death by a son, Cameron Hunter Rodwell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Richardson Rodwell; his children, Alyssa Rodwell, Jacoby Rodwell, Laura Rodwell and Jason Richardson; his sisters, Rebecca R. Chambliss, Mamie Rodwell, Roberta R. Isles and Edith Mathias (Jeff); his brothers, Bryan Rodwell (Pattie), Henry Rodwell (Lynette), Aubrey Rodwell (Lisa), Dallas Rodwell (Kim) and Stanley Rodwell (Tammy); and his grandchildren, Justin Freese, Amilya Harris, Abby Richardson, Jordan Rodwell, Bryson Vincent-Rodwell, Aubree Richardson, Skye Rodwell, Luke Harris and Aires Hanks.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
