Thomas Andrew Holtzman, 74, of Norlina, died on Sunday, May 24, at Duke University Medical Center. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct graveside services at 11:30 a.m. today (Wednesday) at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Holtzman was a native of Warren County born to the late Phillip and Mattie Fuller Holtzman.
Thomas was a self-employed mechanic for many years and attended Zion United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and loved watching his talented children and grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet Sabrowski Holtzman; his children, Andrew Holtzman and wife, Christie, Alma Lynch and husband, Adam, and Michael Holtzman and wife, Rachel; his “honorary son,” Alan Thompson; and his grandchildren, Kimberly Holtzman, Kassidy Holtzman, Michael Thomas Holtzman, Katelyn Holtzman, Aubrey Lynch and Sam Lynch.
The family asks that memorials be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Geraldine Curtis, 342 Burchette Road, Manson, NC 27553.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.