James L. Willis, Jr., captain, U.S. Navy (retired), died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis St., Fuquay-Varina. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Willis was born in Beaufort. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1955 and served for 24 years before retiring from the Navy in 1979.
In 1981, Mr. Willis returned to his home state of North Carolina to work in the private sector. He finally retired for good in 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Leete Willis; his two granddaughters, Laura Poteat, married to Mark Poteat, and Vickie Harris, married to John Harris; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at thomasfuneral.com.
