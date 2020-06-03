Mable Laverne Lindsey, 61, departed this life on Sunday, May 17, at the Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Private memorial services for immediate family members were conducted.
Ms. Lindsey was born Dec. 6, 1958, to the late Samuel Lindsey and Marion Washington Lindsey in Camden, N.J., where she spent her early adult years.
In 1993, she relocated to North Carolina with her husband, the late John Jones. Together they raised a family of four and enjoyed their lives in Warren County.
She was employed for many years with Central Community Service in Louisburg as a paraprofessional.
She had a strong passion for helping people and giving back to those with special needs.
A strong woman of faith, she was a member of Universal Mission Apostolic Church for for many years. Throughout her entire life, she demonstrated love and peace to all.
With her jovial smile and quiet spirit, she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
She will be truly missed by all knew her.
She is survived by four children, Rashein Lindsey of Seattle, Wash., Abdul Lindsey of Raleigh, Myeshia Lindsey of Henderson and Kareem Lindsey of Asheville; 12 grandchildren; three siblings, Bobby Lindsey, Jean Lindsey and Milton Lindsey; several relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
