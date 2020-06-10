Belinda Keel Robertson, 62, transitioned from this earthly journey on Monday, June 1, at Hock Family Pavilion (Duke Health Hospice) in Durham. A celebration of
her life was conducted on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Willie T. Ramey III, pastor officiated, and was assisted by the Rev. Nicole Jones Ramey, the Rev. Malvin Hargrove and the Rev. Leon Jordan.
Belinda, the daughter of the late Richard and Willie Beatrice Keel, was born on June 25, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pa.
She received her early childhood education in Philadelphia and Warren County public schools. She graduated from Norlina High School in 1975). She attended Elizabeth City State University, Virginia Union University and Barton College.
Belinda served her community as a teacher assistant in Guilford and the Warren County school system. She had a passion for Special Education and loved her students dearly.
Belinda accepted Christ at an early age and joined Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church. She loved serving as the director of arts and crafts at Vacation Bible School.
Belinda was an excellent cook, had a creative mind and loved to travel.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her daughter, Ashley Lynn.
Belinda leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Roy Robertson of Wise; two daughters, Courtney Eilleen Robertson of Wise and Tiffany Joy Tabb (Thomas) of Warrenton; four grandchildren, Azariah Stevenson, Thomas Tabb Jr., Courtland Tabb and Sterling Tabb; three aunts, Susie Glover-Smith of Pensacola, Fla., Helen Robinson and Barbara Rowlett, both of Ridgeway; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter Robertson (Sherryl), Queen Casey, Diane Lindsay, Mary Robertson, Viola Pettus (Charles), Jesse Robertson and Jessie Winn (Chauncey), all of Richmond, Va., Jeanette Robertson of Philadelphia, Pa., and Shelia Robertson-Tisdale of Kenbridge, Va.; three very special friends, Bertha Hargrove, Erin Riggan and Karen Paynter; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
