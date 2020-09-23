Robert Lloyd “Bob” Thaxton, 86, of Wilson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the Thaxton Family Cemetery in Norlina. The Rev. Tuck Taylor and the Rev. William Holiday will officiate.
Bob retired from serving his country with honor and pride in the U.S. Army, where his services included the National Guard, 82nd Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces, 11th Air Assault Division (1st Air Cavalry), and he served two tours in Vietnam as a gunship pilot. He retired from the North Carolina Division of Veteran Affairs and a district officer. Bob received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star for Valor, two Purple Hearts, 25 air medals, the Army Commendation Medal and the Distinguished Service Medal.
He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Institute and Wake Forest University. Bob was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Breakfast Optimist, Elks Club, Five Points Task Force and the Wilson City Council from 1992-1996 and 1998-2010. He was a longtime member of West Nash United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Laura Jane Whitehead and husband, Rickie, of Wilson; sons, Robert C. Thaxton and wife, Robin, of Goldsboro and William B. Thaxton and wife, Jennifer Lynn, of Kinston; grandchildren, Lauren Frails and husband, Erroll, Allison Whitehead, Travis Thaxton, Kelly Mercer, Chris Thaxton, Harrison Thaxton and Madison Mercer.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane Floyd Thaxton; grandsons, Trent Thaxton and Tyler Thaxton; parents, Brindle and Mamye Lloyd Thaxton; and his brother, James “Dinky” Thaxton and wife, Dorothy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Goldsboro, 2309 Wayne Memorial Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534; West Nash Methodist Church, 2200 West Nash St., Wilson. NC 27896; or Kitty Askins, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home and Crematory at joyners.net.
