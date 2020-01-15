None are so blind as they who will not see. There are some, not so many, that feel empowered. They belong to a swindling tribe with a common interest, minds of a kind so to speak. They exist in their own little world, oblivious to the obvious. They deny, even rail against, their own bad decisions in life. The ones that stand up later and show them incompetent. There are some, few, but not many, who fall into such a basket. We have now a so-called leader. No, I did not vote for the host of “The Apprentice,” one who has shown himself to be the media charlatan that he has always been. Yet in the minds of a few he is considered the best president we have ever had based on this assumption by some. I have compiled a list of job requirements in order to be the best president.
Have multiple bankruptcies to your history. Shows great judgment and leadership ability. You can maybe lead a nation into bankruptcy. Have multiple draft deferments. Have almost as many wives as you have had bankruptcies and draft deferments and be sure to sleep with a porn actress. Make sure you start a conflict with another that is sure to end with a lot of young people getting killed, but not your kids.
Find another with those attributes, and you have your next best president. They come and go, do they not? People tend to be fickle. They adore those who tell them what they want to hear, so loyal are they that they will follow them into a bottomless pit. There are people in this world who ascribe so intently to those who see them for what they are, nothing more than another vote.
I am sorry; I am not one of those people. I think for myself. I adore no individual without merit. This so-called president, losing the vote of the people is not the best. He is the worst being what he claims to be. He should sign up to be on “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” That would be interesting.
EDWARD CONN II
Warrenton
