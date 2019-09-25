Commissioner Tare “T” Davis has indicated that he has aspirations for higher office. His political fate will be dependent on whether he grows his leadership skills concerning critical issues that relate to Warren County and the region, whether he promotes transparency in the political process, and whether he ensures that the will of the people prevails. The real test that he faces presently centers on the Warren County Noise/High Impact Pollution Ordinance.
This current ordinance prevents the county government from protecting the people, and it prevents the people from protecting themselves from high-impact industries that can only operate by causing harmful, cross-border pollution that poses a direct threat to Warren County citizens and to our neighboring counties.
The ordinance allows businesses to produce “unsafe levels of noise, odors, vibrations, fumes, light, smoke and others impacts upon the lands adjacent to them” and to operate without liability. These industries are exempted from regulations meant to protect the people, and the people are denied due process because the ordinance stops them from gathering evidence while the businesses are operating.
Commissioner Davis can continue to support economic development based on secret agendas backed by the current ordinance, or he can support the efforts to create a new, protective ordinance that requires transparency and public input and ensures an honest, open process.
Whether he chooses leadership that protects high impact industries or the people is a decision that will not only determine the future of Warren County and our neighbors, but also his own political fate.
JOE MANN
Manson
