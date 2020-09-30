The following letter was sent to Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner from Michael S. Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. Reprinted with permission.
Dear Mayor Gardner,
On behalf of the Department of Environmental Quality and the State of North Carolina, I would like to thank you for your strong and dependable partnership with this agency. You have contributed to protecting the health and safety for all North Carolinians, and for that, we are proud and grateful.
Environmental protection and economic prosperity are not mutually exclusive, but can go hand in hand. Whether we are tackling difficult issues like climate change, aging infrastructure, water quality or hurricane recovery, we have always been able to unite for the common good of this great state. As partners, we can continue to achieve greatness. We are stronger when we focus on what unites us rather than being preoccupied with the few things that divide us.
North Carolina is historically known for business leaders and public officials who work together to build a better future. We are all committed to a similar mission, to make North Carolina the best state in the nation, which includes leaving the state better than we all found it. Together, we can continue to provide environmental protection, create jobs, and strengthen the economy to drive North Carolina’s global competiveness.
Without your vision, innovation and leadership, we would not be the agency we are today. I’m proud of the coalitions we have built on so many important issues, even the ones that have been the most challenging. Thank you for your partnership and all you do for the State of North Carolina.
MICHAEL S. REGAN
NCDEQ Secretary
