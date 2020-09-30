The following is reprinted from January 2005.
Throughout the world there are many different species, types, and classifications of animals. But as far as I’m concerned, they all can be broken down into two kinds: domestic and wild.
Domestic animals are similar to humans in certain ways. They are gentle, friendly, and almost always dependent upon humans. Many of them could not survive on their own in the wild habitat.
Some can, however. When I was stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga., right many years ago, I often encountered wild cows and hogs. They were descendants of domestic cows and hogs that were left on the land when the government took possession of farms many years ago and created the Fort Stewart military reservation.
Through the years and many generations later, the cows and hogs reverted back somewhat to their wild ancestors, and for all practical purposes they became wild animals. It was strange, indeed, to be on patrol in the boondocks of Fort Stewart and to flush wild animals, such as whitetail deer that bounded from the thickets. Then sometimes, a black and white cow, every bit as wild as deer, would go crashing through the woods ahead of us.
Wild animals, except in rare circumstances and then usually only briefly, are not dependent upon man. They have an inherited necessity that makes them different from domestic animals, and that necessity is freedom. It is true that some species of wild creatures have adapted well to man’s presence, such as the whitetail deer that thrive upon man’s farm crops, but that is because man has taken away so much of the wild areas that the deer have no other alternative. Trust me, the deer would much prefer to be completely free from the presence of man.
When I mention freedom of wild creatures, I mean complete freedom, no hindrances whatsoever. Think about it. When humans get ready to go on a trip, we have to pack our luggage, gas up the car or buy plane
about it. When humans get ready to go on a trip, we have to pack our luggage, gas up the car or buy plane tickets, sometimes get passports, turn off the heat or air conditioner, and do a myriad other things. While we are gone, we call or worry about our possessions and loved ones back home. Not so with the wild animals. They simply arise and go — no plans, no ties, no need for tickets, fuel, or money — complete freedom.
Take the Canada Geese, for instance. In early fall, the baby geese have grown into adults, the flocks have reunited, and instinct tells them it’s time to head for their ancestral wintering grounds. All of a sudden, the entire flock takes off, rises high into the sky, and with much excitement and honking, makes a “V” formation with the oldest female in the lead, and head south. Freedom in the highest degree.
But like us humans, their freedom isn’t free. It comes with a price, but unlike us humans, they don’t worry about it. They seem to know that nature takes its course, and they accept it. On their flight they will pass over hunters and encounter other dangers. Some won’t make it to their destination, and some won’t make it back when they turn in early spring. Only the strong survive. That’s nature’s law.
When those Canadas are passing high overhead in their “V” formations, many of us know that one side of the “V” is always longer than the other. But not many of us know why. The question has a simple answer and a complex answer. The simple answer is that the longer side has more geese in it.
The more detailed answer is found in the family structure of the geese. I hinted at it in last week’s column when I stated that the baby geese or “goslings” leave the nest, and follow their mother in single file wherever she goes. They continue to do so even after they are full grown and until the next nesting season approaches. Therefore, when the flock rises into the sky and they begin to form the “V” formation behind the lead goose, the young adults get in line behind their mothers.
Now some of those mother geese have raised more babies than the others. A lot of goslings are killed by predators before they are grown. Again, nature’s law, “Only the strong survive.” Therefore, some of those mother geese have six to 10 young ones flying behind them, and others have only one or two or none following them.
