Mr. Sullivan’s letter of July 24 stating that he was a proud Democrat and that the Democratic Party supports and defends the Constitution and Bill of Rights needs a closer look. The Democratic Party supports full-term abortion denying pre- and post-born babies the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Are you proud of that?
The Democrats complain about children in cages, but don’t complain about children in garbage cans at Planned Parenthood. They say a wall at the border is immoral, but abortion is not.
With the recent shootings in Texas and Ohio, the Democratic Party, after blaming Trump, wants to redefine the Second Amendment, viz., the right to bear arms. The real problem is not guns, but hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer (thanks, Democrats) and courtrooms without justice.
Most Democrats are socialist and admit it as demonstrated at their recently televised debate. With all the free programs they are promising in order to get votes, I learned a long time ago “there ain’t no free lunch,” as somebody is going to pay for them, i.e., the working taxpayer. If socialism is so great, why aren’t all the caravans heading for Venezuela instead of the U.S.? Anyone who enters the U.S. illegally should be permanently ineligible to become a citizen or get free Medicaid.
The House Democrats continue to try to find Trump voter collusion, as the Mueller report blew up in their faces. If the truth be known, it is the Democrats that are interfering with our elections. Why do you think they strongly oppose voter ID? They are now accusing one of their own presidential candidates of colluding with Russia to split the Democrat vote so Trump will win in 2020.
They also encourage thousands of illegal immigrants to cross our borders illegally to receive “freebies,” as they see them as future Democrat voters while ignoring the needs of our elderly and veterans.
It used to be a racist was a person who had a prejudice against people of another race. Now you are a racist if you disagree with anything the Democrats say. And now the Democrats want to do away with the Electoral College, thus allowing about five states to control the presidential election, forgetting we are a republic and not a democracy. A lot of people don’t realize the importance of the Electoral College to prevent mob rule.
Democrats support our laws and the Constitution? I think not.
RON TAYLOR
Inez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.