Veterans Day will be observed this year on Monday, Nov. 11. GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club would like to remind everyone to fly U.S. flags in honor and remembrance of this special day.
Our members would also like to express our gratitude to local veterans and active-duty military personnel. We salute all who have served for their dedicated service to our country and for protecting freedom throughout the world.
LINDA PASCHALL, President
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.