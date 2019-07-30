Editor’s note: The following is reprinted from October 2011.
I have a good friend, Curtis, who, like me, has spent most of his life in the military service of his country. The difference is that I have retired, and he is still on active duty, now stationed at the Pentagon. When I first met him many years ago at Fort Bragg, he was a young second lieutenant, and I was a little older and a sergeant. Over the years, our careers crossed many times, and we spent a lot of off-duty time together, mostly deer hunting on my land. Now he is a lieutenant colonel and is looking toward retirement.
Curtis saw combat duty in the Gulf War and again in Iraq. From our deer hunting days I knew him to be a crack shot, expert in several weapons. That’s why a certain event seemed very strange to him at first. It happened in Iraq. Curtis was in one of two helicopters transporting civilian engineers who were employed by the government to a construction site. He was riding in the open door of one helicopter, and the other helicopter was following close behind.
Suddenly, they came under enemy fire, and Curtis looked down and saw three insurgents on the ground below. One was firing a machine gun, and beside him a second enemy was feeding a belt of ammunition into the machine gun. A third insurgent was standing beside the other two.
Curtis aimed his M16 rifle at the enemy firing the machine gun, but he killed the one that was feeding the ammunition. The other two insurgents began to run, and Curtis aimed at the one in the front and fired his M16. To his amazement, he killed the one right behind the one at which he was aiming. The third one escaped.
When the helicopters landed at the construction site, Curtis commented that he couldn’t understand why he missed the enemy soldiers at whom he fired, but killed the ones behind them. The helicopter pilots understood, telling him that the “wash” or “down draft” from the whirling helicopter blades turned the bullets. A short time later, Curtis was awarded the second highest combat medal. Those enemy gunners would almost certainly have shot down the second helicopter behind the one Curtis was in.
One of my best friends, Terry, is a retired U.S. Marine. He joined the Marine Corps as a teenager and stayed in almost 30 years. To my way of thinking, the Marines stress discipline and loyalty probably a little bit more than the other branches of the service, and it has been said of Terry that when he gets hurt, his blood is not red, but camouflage. Even though he is retired, he still thinks and acts like a Marine. Two of his favorite sayings are, “There is no such thing as an ex-Marine. Once a Marine, always a Marine,” and “There is no ‘I’ in ‘team’.”
I was once a supply sergeant in a National Guard unit in a mid-sized city. One of my duties was to requisition uniforms for the troops. When I issued a soldier a new uniform, he was required to turn in to me an old, worn uniform. One day in a corner of my supply room, there was a pile of old, turned-in, camouflaged uniforms that I had to dispose of, so I placed them next to the trash and garbage cans behind the Armory. A couple of mornings later, as I was driving to work, I saw what looked like several soldiers headed toward the city garbage truck. As I got closer, I saw that the men of the garbage collection crew were dressed in those old uniforms that I had thrown out.
I have often observed with amazement and amusement the things coming from the mouths and actions of newly commissioned officers, all of which are young second lieutenants. In Officer Candidate School they have been led to believe that they are superior to and wiser than everyone else in the Army, but many times they demonstrate otherwise.
Once, I signed on as a crew member on a C-130 military aircraft flying to Hawaii for a short temporary duty tour. We landed on an air base at Honolulu near Pearl Harbor. One of my first days there, I was walking through a mall in Honolulu near Wakiki Beach. On the lawn, a vendor had numerous life-size cutout figures of famous people. I paid a few dollars to have my picture taken beside one of the cutouts, and it looked exactly like I was standing there talking to that famous person. I chose one of Ronald Reagan, who was president at the time. When I retuned home, I put the picture of me with President Reagan on my bulletin board in my office.
Several days later, two second lieutenants came into my office and right off, one of them spotted the picture. He exclaimed to the other one, “Hey, look at this!” The other lieutenant replied, “That’s only one of those life-size cutouts.” The first one then said, “I know that, but where did President Reagan find a cutout of Sergeant Newell?”
One thing that’s probably unique to the military service, and especially to the Army, is what we refer to as “calling cadence.” It’s a variety of snappy rhymes and verses that the soldiers chant while marching or running in formation down a street or road. It helps relieve boredom on a long march or run, and it enhances motivation. A soldier with a loud and clear voice somewhere in the formation calls the cadence one line at a time, and all the others answer him. I’m going to close this series on the military with my favorite of all the cadences I knew during my military career:
“In her hair she wore a yellow ribbon.
She wore it in the springtime and in the month of May.
And if you asked her why the heck she wore it,
She wore it for the soldier who was far, far away.
Far away, far away. She wore it for that soldier who was far, far away.
“Around the block she pushed a baby carriage.
She pushed it in the springtime and in the month of May.
And if you asked her why the heck she pushed it,
She pushed it for the soldier who was far, far away.
Far away, far away. She pushed it for that soldier who was far, far away.
“Behind the door her daddy kept a shotgun.
He kept it in the springtime and in the month of May.
And if you asked him why the heck he kept it,
He kept it for the soldier who was far, far away.
Far away, far away. He kept it for that soldier who was far, far away.”
