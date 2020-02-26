The following is reprinted from April 2013.
Percy, the man who worked on our farm, born and raised on the banks of the Roanoke River, taught me his lifetime of secrets and tricks to hunting, fishing, trapping and wildlife in general. We traveled not only the wilds of the Roanoke, but also Fishing Creek, which flowed through the largest pasture on our farm. I learned first hand all about foxes, bobcats, otters, raccoons, wild turkeys, rabbits, squirrels, turtles, deer, muskrats and a host of other wild creatures.
I learned how to live off the land by eating the food that nature provides to wildlife. We ate hickory nuts, walnuts, creacy salad, polk salad, grapes, wild cherries and plums, blackberries and locusts. Folks, please don’t put your mouth on a persimmon that has not been hit by at least one killing frost.
We set traps for and ate squirrels, snares for rabbits, dead falls for raccoons and fish traps for catfish and round fish. I learned that the red fox is one of the smartest of all wild creatures. He will find one of your foothold traps and dig around it until he can get his front foot under it. Then he will flip it over, making it go off, and will eat the bait. Just before he leaves, he will leave his “calling card” on your fired trap as a sign of disdain for you.
So how did Percy outfox the old red foxes when they were flipping over his traps? It was simple. He set the trap upside down, and when the fox dug down beside it and stuck his foot under it to flip it over, it fired and caught his foot.
There was a certain place that always fascinated and excited me whenever we fished for the big blue catfish. It was located somewhere between Sixpound Creek and Eaton’s Ferry. To get to that special place, we went to Five Forks and traveled down an old sawmill road on Jesse Gardner’s pasture. We came out onto the riverbank where a small rocky branch flowed into the river. About 50 feet out in the river was a great hole in the river’s bottom. Percy called it a “chasm.” You couldn’t see it, but Percy knew it was there because, during his years on the river, there came a couple or so severe droughts during which the water level dropped so low that it was almost exposed. In that chasm lived a huge creature that Percy had been attempting to catch and land for many years, but never could. I hope and believe that the creature is to this day still alive and in Lake Gaston.
In Percy’s lifetime and during my years on the river, there were no beavers, not in the river, but also not in North Carolina or Virginia. During the early days of this country and well into the 1800s, there were beavers, and beaver pelts were the most important export to Europe. Around the end of the War Between the States, the last beaver in North Carolina was trapped. During the time that beavers were plentiful, their numbers were controlled by the balance of nature in which predator animals kill and eat prey animals. When all of the beavers were gone, the predators that fed on them had to leave and relocate to other areas where beavers still existed, areas for far from this area.
Many years later, sensing that there was a need for beavers, wildlife authorities went to those far away areas, live trapped some beavers and released them in North Carolina. Trouble was, they didn’t bring any predators that would control beavers. As a result, beaver populations exploded out of control and eventually caused more harm and damage than good things. Beavers were not here at the time Lake Gaston was created, but they are here now and in numbers so great as to be a problem in most places.
In colonial times and many years before, the wild turkeys were in plentiful numbers in this and other areas. Benjamin Franklin wanted the wild turkey to be designated as our national bird, but he was overruled in favor of the bald eagle. I must say that I am glad it turned out that way.
In the days before Lake Gaston, it was a rare occurrence indeed to see or catch a glimpse of a wild turkey in any area except the forests and low grounds of the Roanoke River, where they could be found in considerable numbers. Finally, after many years, the state began a wild turkey restocking program that has proved to be a huge success, and now their numbers are plentiful in most sections. The reason for the delay was that most wildlife authorities were of the opinion that it would require a minimum of 5,000 acres of undisturbed habitat to successfully carry out a turkey-restocking program. They were wrong. Turkeys readily adapted to small areas of good habitat and now proliferate throughout the state.
Next week we’ll take a look at the bobcats, quail and rabbits.
—Continued next week.—
