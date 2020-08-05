A writer to The Warren Record on July 22 suggested that the old “white” and “colored” water fountains on the county courthouse square be removed because they are symbols of racial inequality.
To the contrary, I suggest that the two fountains should be retained, exactly because they remind us of our past, its struggles and failures. We need to remember our history and learn from it, rather than make it invisible and try not to think about it, or to pretend it didn’t happen.
These old fountains should be repurposed. I propose that the county find a metallurgical artist, an artist who works in metal sculpture, and have this person weld and blend the two old fountains into one new fountain. Then place it smack in the middle of courthouse square.
I would call it the “Fountain of Reconciliation.” A new water line should be run to it, and everyone—black, white, Native American, male, female, gay, straight, Democrat or Republican—should be free and welcome to drink from its waters.
We don’t move forward by putting things out of sight, but by addressing them. The Bible speaks of old things being made new. We have an opportunity to do just that.
E. T. MALONE, JR.
Warrenton
