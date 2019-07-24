North Carolina recently experienced a political hurricane of hate and division at the Trump political rally in Greenville. This makes it hard to focus on the needs of the people and keep our eyes on the prize. It is hard to stay focused, work, or advocate for the needs of education, healthcare, and job opportunities for our citizens amidst an atmosphere of confusion, fear, hate, untruth, and a lack of respect for each other in our great state.
Recent utterances by our president of the United States, and his follow-up political rally in Greenville located in rural eastern North Carolina (where the needs and opportunities are among the greatest), we witnessed a storm of confusion, a hurricane of insults, a cloud burst of division and untruths that have no place in our political conversation. We are Americans, North Carolinians, neighbors, and family who have different views, opinions, and passions about issues. Yes, we are passionate Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who truly believe that our positions are the best. It is the responsibility of voters in a democracy to make the final decision. However, if our great democracy is to survive, and the needs of our people are to be met, we must demonstrate that we can debate and pass legislation that reflects America’s democratic principles. Insult for insult may relieve tensions for some, but this process fails to address the needs of our citizens. Maya Angelou, the great poet, reminds us that if a person shows us who they are, believe them. The president has shown us who he is; now, the question is, Who are we? What will we do? Will North Carolinians stand up for justice and the needs of its people?
What do you do after a storm, a hurricane or the death of a loved one?
After a disaster, we assess the damage, the loss, the needs, and come together as Americans, neighbors, as human beings and family and move forward. However, we can’t pretend that there are not contributing factors that create this storm of hate and division. This unrest has been brewing for several years; however, our current president has given license and encouragement to division. This mass insulting and demagoguing of American citizens because of their birth and views must stop. Community and political leaders must come together as Americans and have an honest conversation about immigration, race, and equality. Elected leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, are challenged to address citizens’ needs and the lack of opportunities. We must keep our eyes on the prize and the needs of our fellow citizens. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said we either learn to work together as brothers or die as fools.
The spirit and words espoused at President Trump’s Greenville political rally last week did not speak well for North Carolina, Greenville, or rural North Carolina whether you are a Republican, Democrat or an Independent. We are all immigrants through our ancestry except for the American Indians. North Carolina greatly benefits from current immigrant services in several areas, including agriculture, construction, technology, education, and the medical profession. America is a land of immigrants. Again, Martin Luther King, Jr. reminds us: The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. Hopefully, we dare to speak up for justice, equal protection under the law, respect, and the American values prescribed in the United States Constitution.
Members of North Carolina’s General Assembly are charged to work together for the well being of this state’s citizens. They are encouraged to come together in bipartisan leadership and vote in the affirmative for legislation that will afford a better way of life for North Carolina’s citizens. Medicaid expansion, which would help more than 600,000 people and provide more than 37,000 jobs across the state, is sorely needed. Hopefully, our legislators can rise above the noise of hate and division and follow through on what is needed by the people.
