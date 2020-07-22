After the death of George Floyd, people began taking down racial symbols all over
America. Even NASCAR and other organizations began to recognize the hateful messages they were sending by flying Confederate flags.
The death of George Floyd should not have brought about this conversation; it should have occurred long ago.
Recently, the media has been airing the entire Floyd video, and it’s even more emotionally jarring than the first few videos that were released. How could anyone watch and not acknowledge the injustice is truly mind-blowing.
Yet, there are members of my community and friends (or those I considered friends) who have refused to discuss this issue at all.
These same folks were eagerly awaiting to chat about superficial matter, but now have decided to hide and wait for this storm to blow over and things to return to “normal” again.
Normal will not happen for me until we finish removing the symbols of racial inequality in downtown Warrenton. The Black and White water fountains, Courthouse slave bell, and 5:30 air horn need to retire.
What are we waiting to happen? Do we really need to have the death of another black person to then decide maybe we need to rid our downtown of these racist reminders? Let’s finish this effort Warrenton. Silence is often silent agreement.
EARLEAN SUITTE HENDERSON
Ridgeway
