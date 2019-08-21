“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” -2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution
The second amendment expresses a right, upholds the virtue of courage, and maintains an age-old tradition of Western Civilization. In ancient Greece, some of the most notable citizen soldiers were called “Hoplites” because of the shield they carried known as the hoplon. Generally, each Greek male supplied his own weapons and armor to defend his household and city-state according to his means.
In the Iliad and the Odyssey, Greeks openly carried their arms in the assembly, in the city-state, and on their travels to other lands for personal protection. In the Anglo-Saxon heritage, King Henry II established the proclamation known as the “Assize of Arms” in 1181, which allowed knights and laymen to own weaponry and armor in service of the kingdom. In 1285, the Statute of Winchester states, “Every man shall have in his house arms for keeping the peace according to the ancient assize.”
John Locke even makes a philosophical argument that even if the people give the government the authority to use force, they do not give up their right to self-defense. Now that the historical context of my writing is out of the way, I shall use the following paragraphs to examine the present day issue.
People have incorrectly argued that American citizens shouldn’t have “military styled” weapons or body armor. I will focus on the definition of “Arms” as understood in 1755, which aligns with the previous historical context.
In 1755, the Dictionary of the English Language defines “Arms” as “Weapons of offence, or armour of defence.” In Black’s Law Dictionary Free Online Legal Dictionary 2nd edition, “Arms” is a reference to military weaponry distinguished from items such as sword-canes and brass knuckles.
People want to argue that the militia is the National Guard, and that is a half-truth. Let us look at who the militia consists as a whole! Under 10 U.S. Code 246. Militia, it states a second category “(2) the unorganized militia, which consists of the members of the militia that are not National Guard or the Naval Militia.” In section (a), it makes note that “The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and...under 45 years of age...” We have the right to bear arms to defend our rights to life, liberty, and property just as our forefathers did throughout civilization. Yet the federal and state governments are attempting to infringe upon that right, like vultures feeding off human tragedy. We should aim to prevent mass shootings to the best of our ability, but it should be in accordance with virtue and upholding our rights. Let us not stray!
KEVIN LYNCH
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.