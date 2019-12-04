Despite the weather, the Second Annual Farmer’s Christmas on Nov. 23 was a surprising success, with great crowds all morning and even continuing through the drenching cold rain that marked the afternoon, all to the music of DryBread Road, while our Farmer Santa Steve Young handed out candy canes to the children who enjoyed the farm animals brought in by Seven Seasons Farm.
I was so happy with the variety and quality of the farmer, artist and crafter vendors — the best lineup yet for events I have organized — who were cheerful throughout the challenges of the day. I was also delighted with the many wonderful volunteers who helped in so many ways — citizens and 4-H’ers alike. The constraints of this space prevent me from individually listing them all, but you can see my more detailed thank yous on the event Facebook page “Farmers Christmas at The Old Cotton Gin.”
Bottom line is that this event is a wonderful thing for Warrenton, bringing hundreds of people from outside our county, who visited our Main Street businesses, raising our profile as a tourist destination. If you agree, please let Anne and Tommy Satterwhite, owners of The Gin, know. They worked so hard to prepare and ensure the safety and success of the day.
My warmest appreciation and kudos to all involved!
Deborah Phillips
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.