On July 15, Gov. Cooper proclaimed Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This date commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and is also a symbol of the ongoing struggle for equal rights.
The 19th Amendment prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.
In 2020, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment and honor the women who paved the way for passage of this amendment, as well as those who continue to fight for voting rights and equal representation.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) encourages its club members to embrace this Centennial Celebration and to work to raise awareness of Women’s Suffrage history, the significant obstacles that were encountered, and the profound consequences of these voters’ rights advocacy efforts.
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club encourages all citizens to take the time to learn more about Women’s Suffrage history. The Warren County Memorial Library offers numerous books and other information resources.
Most importantly, GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club also urges all eligible voters to register, to educate themselves about the candidates and issues, and to participate in the election process.
As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Voting is the foundation stone for political action.” Every eligible American voter has the right to help decide which people and policies will determine the future for our families, community, and country.
Let’s all celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of this voters’ rights milestone on August 26. And let’s honor the legacy of this important milestone by voting in the upcoming elections.
LINDA BROWNE
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.