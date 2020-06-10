Many of you may be feeling cheated since some of the most important events of your life so far: prom, awards day and graduation exercises have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus. School closed in March and you have not enjoyed the daily pleasure of preparing for finals, sharing future plans and simply bidding farewell to friends whom you may never see again. I won’t say I know how you feel, but I do believe I have a small understanding.
June 10, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Warren County graduation classes under total integration. Fall 1969 Warren County closed its African American high schools and John Graham and Norlina High became the county high schools.
There was no homecoming queen or dance, no prom, no senior class mascots, no Sunday evening baccalaureate and for me, no commencement. I chose to represent Warren County 4-H at National 4-H Citizenship Short Course at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland that week. I met youth from North Carolina, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, New Mexico, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Iowa. We studied government, visited the U.S. Senate in session and visited the then Second Congressional District Congressman, L.H. Fountain.
On the night of graduation, I along with the entire NC Delegation enjoyed nighttime tourism on the National Mall, a beautiful experience. As a 4-Her I had dreamed of the honor of this DC trip since 1959 when my older brother, J. B. Russell, Jr. represented Warren County. Butch Meek and my sister Patricia Russell represented the county in 1967. Yes, this trip was a chance of a lifetime, a dream come true, even
if it came the week of graduation. Now, 50 years later, I look back and regret missing that time with my classmates.
I have lived a full life, taken advantage of every educational and travel opportunity. There have been other commencements, each has been held even more precious. Today I write to encourage you in this time of uncertainty and lack of the “Pomp and Circumstance”. First, be proud of yourself for your accomplishment. Sometime you will be the only one who knows you accomplished a task or solved a problem. Don’t let the lack of public celebration and notice keep you from setting and meeting goals and dreams.
Call your friends and classmates. Exchange addresses and discuss future dreams. Write thank you notes to teachers and other leaders who have offered encouragement in your life. Keep in touch over the years. Cherish old friends while you make new ones.
Life passes quickly. The future will bring many challenges, joys and opportunities. It will be your purpose to meet them. Go forward! The world is expecting you.
DORA RUSSELL DORSEY
Warrenton
John Graham High, Class of 1970
