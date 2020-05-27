I never imagined what it is like being a teacher. Just thought teachers “had it made, that pie in the sky job…a piece of cake.” How wrong I was!
Recently, I’ve had the opportunity to personally witness teachers working with 12 or 13 students on an electronic Zoom conference. What a challenge! I saw firsthand how teachers not only had the responsibility to teach, but having the need at times to maintain control in a classroom setting. Even though these kids were working from home with or without parental supervision, the teachers still had the responsibility of maintaining discipline so that the environment of other students’ learning wasn’t disrupted. These teachers rose to the challenge.
Teachers or the school system often get the blame for students’ failure, but what I am witnessing, there is enough blame to go around. Let’s give teachers credit where credit is due, and let them know that they are appreciated. I don’t know what the pay is for teachers, but I bet it isn’t enough.
I would like to personally thank the teachers at Northside, especially Ms. Deleon, Ms. Moore and Ms. Williams for the successful challenge work they are doing with my grandson in these Zoom meetings.
I appreciate all you do.
MARY SOMERVILLE
Ridgeway
