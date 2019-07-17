From watching the news and all that is happening in our country, I am really confused. The Democratic Party has declared itself to be a progressive liberal socialist party. The major examples we have of socialist nations are the Nazis, fascists or communists. Which are they?
All their candidates are promising all things free. The list is very long, so I cannot include them here. However, they are promising free college, child care and health care. With our nation having a $20 trillion-plus debt, trying to pay for all the freebees seems impossible. So will they give them, or is this just a way for them to get votes? I feel the second part of the statement is the reason. They have stated that they would tax the rich at 70 percent. If that is so, then the next part of the money-getting scheme will be for you and me to have a 30 percent tax. The Democrats have already stated that they would cancel the tax reform made by President Trump.
A question that comes to my mind is why are the Democrats pursuing this platform. The answer is, in my mind, simple. They are out to destroy the USA and our constitution. Why? So that the USA will become an ineffective nation. In fact, it will not be a nation, as we will have no borders or entry requirements. Why? So they can join the prince of this worlds’ attempt to establish a one world government. I think I have read about this in a book some time ago.
What can we do? The only solution is to contact your representatives in the House and Senate and express your concerns. We can try to vote them out, but I don’t think we can do this, as they will accomplish their goal before 2020 using any effort at their disposal.
Do I feel they will be successful? Yes! We, as citizens, do not have the power to change their minds, as from my experience they will not communicate to us on issues they feel we are too stupid to understand. So in my mind, we have celebrated our last July 4th and will start to feel the force of a socialist state in the one world government.
JOE PARKER
Macon
