The following is reprinted from May 2012.
One of my fondest memories from my childhood growing up on the farm was running through a field of red top clover, knee high to a man, but almost waist high to me. The big field right next to our house was alternated one year with tobacco and the next with corn. After each crop was harvested, the field was plowed and sown with red top clover, which was said to enrich the soil for next year’s crop.
After the field was plowed and dragged smooth, clover seeds were scattered over it, and the clover seeds sprouted and flourished, nourished by the remnants of fertilizer left by the tobacco or corn crop. For a reason that I never knew or understood, a small amount of turnip seeds was mixed in the bag of clover seeds, and they sprouted before the clover. For several weeks, turnip salad was taller than the clover, and Mama taught me how to recognize and pick the salad. Mama would cook a pot of turnip salad about twice a week, and I dearly loved it, especially because I picked it myself. Many a time, Daddy would say that eating a bowl of turnip salad was like taking a dose of medicine.
As the clover grew and overtook the salad, gradually choking it out, it developed the red tops from which it got its name. To this day, a field of red top clover is a most beautiful, almost breathtaking sight.
Another pleasant memory from the field of clover is the sight of honeybees working the red blooms. Back then, honeybees were widespread and numerous, with right many wild colonies in hollow trees throughout the forests, and many hives were on farms and yards in the country. Here at Newell Farms, we had 200 beehives, many of which we rented to farmers to pollinate their crops.
A few years back, our government brought in some European honeybees with intentions on cross-breeding them with ours, thinking that it would result in bees producing more honey. I’ve said it many times — man cannot improve on nature, only make things worse. Those foreign honeybees were infected with disease and parasites. They spread disease and parasites to our bees, and it came close to wiping out all the honeybees in our country. To this day, our country’s honeybee population has not recovered. On Newell Farms, we lost all 200 of our beehives. This was another example of man trying to improve on nature, but instead caused an ecological disaster.
Humans can learn a lot about life by observing honeybees. Bees don’t hesitate to give their lives in defense of the hive. They work hard and never complain. It takes one bee a lifetime to make a spoonful of honey, but every little bit helps. The queen bee is the mother of every bee in the hive, and a hive consists of anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 bees all working together. With a whole lot of luck and a small amount of common sense on the part of humans, just maybe the honeybees can make a comeback. Only time will tell.
A few days ago, I was quite fortunate in that I, by chance, placed a telephone call to a person with a wildlife problem, and a close friend of mine just happened to be at the place I was calling. His name is Pete, and we hadn’t been in contact with each other for more than 30 years. We talked for only a few minutes, but talking to him stirred up fond memories of past good times and caused me to remember what a good, honest and decent person he was.
Pete doesn’t have a lot of book-learned education, but he is extremely talented with his hands and has an uncanny ability to figure out complicated situations. He has what I call an “analytical mind.” He is mostly retired now from an industrial complex where he attained the level of master machinist.
Pete is one of those rare individuals who can stretch a dollar bill to the limit and has 75 cents of every dollar he ever made. He has very little need for a credit card or checkbook. He likes to pay in cash. Many people nickel and dime their money away on high dollar things that have little or no value, but not Pete. On widely separated occasions, when he wanted a certain thing, if he didn’t have the cash, he would simply wait until he could afford it. That way, he avoided the traps of interest charges and late payment fees, etc.
Back in our younger days, Pete was a hard-working person. He didn’t look as if he was more than ordinary middle-class. He had a little grease under his fingernails and a couple of stains on his work shirt, but sometimes appearances can be deceiving. He usually had a pocketful of money or knew where it was.
For quite some time, in the back of his mind, Pete had wanted a boat, not just an ordinary boat, but one of those big, high-class ones that made you look like somebody. One day, he filled his pockets with cold cash and drove to a nearby city to a boat and yacht dealership, arriving a little late. As I said, Pete didn’t appear to be a person with a lot of money. He approached a salesman and said that he would like to look at a boat. The salesman told Pete that it was almost closing time, and he had to get home in time for supper. He told Pete to come back another day, but next time, don’t wait until closing time. Pete left and drove just a short distance to another boat and yacht dealership. There, the salesperson treated him nicely, and Pete bought a big boat and trailer, paying cash money.
Pete is not a vindictive person, but the next day, when he went to pull his new boat home, as he was passing by the first boat and yacht dealership, he saw that rude salesman in the yard. He stopped and showed it to him.
