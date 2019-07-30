It is obvious that the writer of last week’s Letter to the Editor titled “Absurdity” did not totally read my letter the previous week, but is taking a typical political position, as he accused me of calling the party, candidates or individuals names which I did not do. The Democratic Party has declared itself to be a progressive liberal socialist party. I merely stated the major examples of socialized states and ask which are they. That answer should come from the party.
I, like you, do not know what the Democratic Party has in their plans; however, their actions seem to indicate that they are pursuing a plan that will destroy the nation. We are not a nation if we do not have borders and an immigration policy to support the nation. The Democrats will not pursue border protection, and an improvement in our immigration policy which was promised 39-plus years ago. Any party that supports and defends the U.S. would easily approve a bill to defend our borders and upgrade our immigration policies. We must all remember that if we have no borders and an outdated immigration policy, then we are not a nation.
Your suggestion to “refrain from printing letters that resort to insults, innuendo and ignorant gibberish” would have eliminated your letter of Absurdity.
JOE PARKER
Macon
