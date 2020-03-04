As I look forward to spring, I am excited and anxious about having the extra hour that comes along with Daylight Savings Time and enjoying outdoor activities. I especially enjoy growing plants on and around my porch, a hobby that I picked up from my mother and grandmother, watching the beauty of the plants grow from seeds or saplings into beautiful young adult plants is amazing.
I literally see growth in some plants overnight. With the right amount of water, nutrients, sunlight and overall proper care, most plants will thrive, especially if they are planted in the right place. Gardening doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby, but it takes lots of time, effort, and energy to grow healthy plants.
Gardening has become therapeutic to me, and it is a great way to get physical activity. As I prepare to plant, I will plant a different type of seed today; a seed for thought. Have you or do you ever think about your plan to get older? Do you have a plan for the aging process?
In comparison, human life and the life of a plant have similarities; we grow from the infant to toddler stage, childhood, puberty, adolescence, adulthood, middle age, and senior years, or as some choose to call it, old age. One of the differences in the human and plant life cycles is at the end of their seasons, most often the plant loses it beauty, and after the weather changes, it succumbs to the next step in its cycle. If it is an annual, most likely it is dug up and, at some point, tossed to the side. If it is a perennial, it will lie dormant until its next season to thrive.
We are like perennials; each year we get the opportunity to blossom greater than the last. Are you preparing for your next season? How are you planning your aging process, and if you are already living your senior years, what will you do to improve your aging process?
According to merckmanuals.com, we age in three different ways: chronologically, biologically and psychologically. Our chronologic age is attributed to how many years one lives. Biologic age is comprised of the changes our bodies endure because of what we eat, getting the right amount of sleep, the amount of stress one endures, and what health challenges or diseases affect our lives, if any. Lastly, our psychological age is made of our outlook on life; how one feels about and responds to life in general, engaging in rewarding activities, contributing to community projects, or just a general sense of contentment or happiness.
There are many ways to age in a healthy way:
Stay active – Garden, walk, or join a gym, do floor exercises in the comfort of your home, or play a sport such as tennis, running or basketball, etc.
Concentrate on sleep – It helps to restore the body. There are suggested amounts of sleep depending on our age ranging from seven to nine hours for adults and eight to 10 hours for teens. Do you know your sleep cycle?
Get regular checkups – Dental, annual physicals, and screenings, too – mammograms, prostate screenings, etc.; know and control your numbers – blood sugar and blood pressure, for example; know the signs of a stroke.
Take care of your mental wellness, too – Manage stress, seek counseling when needed for grief, depression, etc. Challenge your mind by taking a class, mentor a young person, and participate in a hobby, such as quilting, yoga, or meditation.
And just like the plant, we have to make sure we are planted in the right place. Are you working in a job that you absolutely hate? If so, prepare yourself for your next season. If you need to go back to school, make it happen, enroll in community college or take an online class to get started. Or maybe you love your job, but want to do more; prepare and be healthy so you can do more.
No matter where we are in life, it is never too late to prepare for a better and healthier life; this is your season to blossom!
T.A. Jones is a regular contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “A Summer with No Ice Cream.” She can be reached at terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.