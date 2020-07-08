The following is reprinted from May 2016.
I’ve said it before: those who work closely with nature on a regular basis tend to be more religious than most others. Part of the reason for this is that we see and experience some of the natural mysteries that occur all around us constantly.
It is well beyond man’s recognition and understanding of many of those mysteries, especially for people of little or no faith. It never fails to amuse me when some self-claimed “expert” writes about or talks about one or more of nature’s secret workings in a way that makes sense to him, but more often than not, he is completely or partly off base. And most of the time, he is being guided by some publication or “study” authored by some other “expert” who is also off base.
For instance, at our wildlife center we are truly blessed with a corps of dedicated volunteers numbering about 40 who do everything from bottle feeding orphaned deer fawns, baby opossums, rabbits and squirrels, to feeding the wolves, eagles, owls, hawks, bobcats and a variety of injured and orphaned birds. Over half of our volunteers come to our bluebird factory to build what we believe to be the world’s best bluebird houses. When they are in full swing, the production line turns out a high quality bluebird house every 22 seconds. We have shipped them to every state in the union and to several foreign countries.
Every one of our volunteers is a salesman to some degree. That’s because they are proud of the product that they manufacture, and they believe in what we do. It has been said that we are the main force in the drive that has brought the bluebirds back from the verge of extinction to safe levels today.
One of our volunteers is also a volunteer at a large hospital, and, like the rest of us, she never passes up an opportunity to enhance our campaign to save the bluebirds.
One day she was in the hospital’s gift shop and suggested to the lady in charge that perhaps she would be interested in selling some of our bluebird houses. The lady said to bring one for her to see. A few days later, our volunteer brought one of our birdhouses, and the lady asked, “Where is the little cup that’s supposed to be inside?” Our volunteer explained that we do not recommend cups in birdhouses, mainly because it’s not a natural thing, and it restricts the size of the nest. The lady then said that a bluebird would not build a nest in a birdhouse without a cup in it. Had I been there when she made that statement, I would have told her that on the lands of Newell Farms Wildlife Center, we have 120 bluebird houses, and 90 percent of them have bird nests inside, most of them bluebirds. There are no cups in any of our 120 bluebird houses.
The Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group, Inc. is the corps of volunteers that manufactures and distributes our bluebird houses. It is a subsidiary of Newell Farms Wildlife Center, and many of the bluebird volunteers also volunteer at Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, another subsidiary. A large part of our responsibilities is answering questions about various species of wildlife, including bluebirds.
Recently, I took a call from a lady in Shallotte. Like me, she sounded like she had some age on her. She bought one of our bluebird houses, and her husband mounted it on a pole in their backyard. Almost immediately, a pair of bluebirds moved in. She watched every day as a nest was built and beautiful blue eggs were laid. Then, about 15 days later, she was so excited to see a nest full of tiny baby bluebirds. Every day for several days, she would put one of her eyes against the entrance hole to see the babies inside. Then one day when she looked in, something poked her in her face. A large snake was coiled inside and had eaten the baby bluebirds. She said that her preacher lived three houses down the street, and he will probably want her to re-dedicate her life after he heard some of the words that she was yelling as she ran across his yard.
One satisfaction that we derive from our wildlife rehab work comes when we release a bird or animal that was brought to us as a small orphan or severely injured adult. And sometimes several volunteers and others are involved in the process.
A couple of weeks ago, Wilson Poteat and his wife, Judy, were traveling along a busy road when they saw a tiny object ahead and moving in the road. After several vehicles barely missed hitting it, Wilson and Judy stopped and picked up a half-grown baby female squirrel and brought her to us. We named her “Girl Squirrel,” and she is living in the house with us in a large birdcage.
Over the years, we have saved and restored many thousands of wild things to their wild freedom, many of them with the help of kind people such as Wilson and Judy Poteat.
Quote of the week: “Be sure to taste your words before you spit them out.”
—Unknown
