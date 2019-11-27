The record-breaking long session of the 2019 General Assembly is currently in adjournment until Jan. 14, 2020, when scheduled to return to conduct more business. Meanwhile, the state remains without an approved budget, which is now five months past due.
Republicans in the House first resorted to budget veto override tactics in an attempt to approve a budget that did not have the support of Governor Cooper. When such efforts failed, Republicans then resorted to passing mini-budgets until the morning of 9/11, when they overrode the budget veto in what Democrats understood to be a No Vote Session.
Democrats vehemently opposed this deceitful action, as well as decried as shameful by many citizens. The Senate received the Veto Override Bill from the House, but did not call for a vote. This chamber also resorted to passing mini-budgets as an alternative. The net result of all this politically polarized action has been no approved state budget.
So far, Republicans have refused to negotiate with Democratic Governor Cooper on a budget compromise. As such, teachers and support staff are without a well-deserved reasonable pay increase, state retirees are without an increase, community college and senior college or university faculty and staff are without a pay increase, there is not a bond for needed public school construction and renovation, broadband is under-supported, some state departments are unable to implement annual plans without a budget, and 500,000 citizens may not receive affordable healthcare without Medicaid expansion, which would generate 30,000 jobs across the state.
It has taken rulings by the judicial system to force Republicans to be fair with their decision-making this year as demonstrated by a three-judge panel of the State Supreme Court ordering legislative districts redrawn that were determined illegally gerrymandered. Likewise, the same ruling was made for Congressional districts. Citizens now have a better chance of being properly represented in the N.C. General Assembly and Congress with an opportunity for Democratic gains in both levels of government.
My efforts this year have been consistent with a commitment to support education, jobs, affordable healthcare, affordable housing, rural broadband, community revitalization, elderly care, youth development and other areas needed by many citizens within House District 32 (Warren, Vance and Granville counties). Likewise, I have tried to be supportive of local governments within the district and statewide.
Specifically, I voted against the budget because it did not provide reasonable funding for Medicaid expansion, reasonable pay for teachers and state employees, retiree increases, and school bond while supported a corporate tax decrease. Additionally, I did not succumb to immense pressure to vote for veto override, as offer of relocation of DHHS to Granville County in exchange lacked sincerity.
I supported 97 bills related to my priorities including HB 5 Close the Medicaid Gap, HB 69 Nonpartisan Redistricting, HB 139 Youth Gun Violence Study, HB 169 Small Business Development, HB 190 American Economic Recovery Act, HB 240 Restore Longevity for Teachers, HB 387 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, HB 423 Caregivers Act, HB 428 Reading and Improvement Literacy Act, HB 431 Infrastructure and Resources for Broadband Expansion in Counties and Cities, HB 433 Economic Financial Literacy, HB 564 Create House Select Committee on Homelessness, HB 893 Allow Early Voting/Last Saturday Flexibility, HB 997 Funds for NC Senior Games, HB 998 Independent Living Act, and HB 1008 Real Property Donation Tax Donation Credit, to name a few. Additionally, I sponsored HB 458 Henderson Meals Tax to help the city generate more revenue.
I voted against SB 320/HB 414 An Act to Foster Regional Cooperation for Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Amongst Systems Utilizing Reservoir Water. This bill would allow end users to dictate water rates charged, as well as jeopardize approximately $18 million in loans and grants needed to upgrade the Kerr Lake Regional Water System, all which would negatively impact citizens in Warren, Vance and Granville counties. Governor Cooper vetoed this bill citing other means needed for local governments to resolve their differences, rather than establishing a state law to gain an unfair advantage.
I wish to express my sincere gratitude to citizens within House District 32 for allowing me to serve two terms as their representative. While serving this year has been a long haul with some extreme challenges at times, it is my plan to continue serving another term and would appreciate your continued support.
